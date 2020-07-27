Sign up
Photo 3131
Good night.
This was in the entryway at the Inn we are staying at tonight. The sign says "Good Knight".
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
27th July 2020 8:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knight
,
metal
,
armor
,
good-knight
