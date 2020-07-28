Previous
Next
Door to the closet at B&B by sailingmusic
Photo 3132

Door to the closet at B&B

So you open the door to the closet and it is this huge slab of wood !!!!!! It was cool. Three Chimney Inn NH.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
858% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
This is the same place with the Good Knight?? Quite unique
July 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise