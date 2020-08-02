Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3137
Colorful tanks
Spied these while going down Pine Street in Burlington, VT. Nothing special but interesting enough to post. They are at a company called Dealer.com.
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
28th July 2020 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colors
,
building
,
tanks
,
dealer.com
Bankmann
ace
Pretty… :-)
August 2nd, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Wow they are spectacular
August 2nd, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
These are really something!
August 2nd, 2020
