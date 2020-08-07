Previous
Next
Progress by sailingmusic
Photo 3142

Progress

They got the ramp and rails up and floats in. Now just a few more pilings to go and something so people can get up into the walkway. What a delightful day we had today. It was lovely sitting out on my deck this afternoon.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
860% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise