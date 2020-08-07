Sign up
Photo 3142
Progress
They got the ramp and rails up and floats in. Now just a few more pilings to go and something so people can get up into the walkway. What a delightful day we had today. It was lovely sitting out on my deck this afternoon.
7th August 2020
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Tags
water
,
boats
,
docks
,
beach
,
barrel
,
harbor
,
crane
,
floats
,
gangway
