Hydrangea and a bee by sailingmusic
Hydrangea and a bee

This hydrangea bush is huge this year. There are so many blooms on it. The bees like it too.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Lou Ann ace
This is lovely. Such beautiful colors!
August 15th, 2020  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
August 15th, 2020  
Milanie ace
So summery!
August 15th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
pretty
August 15th, 2020  
