Photo 3158
Another rain drop
Thought this one was interesting.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
22nd August 2020 5:29pm
Tags
rain
,
drop
,
bush
,
handrail
