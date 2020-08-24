Previous
Osprey getting ready to dive. by sailingmusic
Photo 3159

Osprey getting ready to dive.

Loved the clear blue sky.
24th August 2020

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Photo Details

Shirley (mjmaven) ace
It’s always a beautiful sight to watch these birds on the hunt !
August 24th, 2020  
