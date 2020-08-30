Previous
Next
Flower #4 by sailingmusic
Photo 3165

Flower #4

Walked around my gardens this morning with some clippers and got a handful of flowers. Added them to the ones that still looked good that a friend gave me from her garden last weekend. Voila, flowers on flowers.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
867% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise