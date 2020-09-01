Sign up
Photo 3167
Sept. 1st
Summer isn't over on Cape Cod. People are still at the beaches and out boating.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
1
0
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
4520
photos
183
followers
189
following
3160
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
3166
3167
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
1st September 2020 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds
,
water
,
sail
,
harbor
,
sailboat
,
motorboats
Lou Ann
ace
Just such a beautiful scene.
September 2nd, 2020
