Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3168
Last of the bees
They are still all over my sedum blooms all day. This one was much bigger than the other ones. We're having the most gentle lovely rain this afternoon, we need it.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4521
photos
183
followers
189
following
867% complete
View this month »
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
3166
3167
3168
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
31st August 2020 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
bloom
,
wings
,
sedum
FBailey
ace
Lovely focus
September 2nd, 2020
Judith Johnson
Great close up
September 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close