Last of the bees by sailingmusic
Last of the bees

They are still all over my sedum blooms all day. This one was much bigger than the other ones. We're having the most gentle lovely rain this afternoon, we need it.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
FBailey ace
Lovely focus
September 2nd, 2020  
Judith Johnson
Great close up
September 2nd, 2020  
