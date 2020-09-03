Previous
Northern Flicker by sailingmusic
Photo 3169

Northern Flicker

I heard it before I could see it. Not the best shot but this kind of bird doesn't show up every day in my woods.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
Myrna O'Hara
Photo Details

