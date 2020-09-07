Previous
Dock by sailingmusic
Photo 3173

Dock

Another reflection of clouds, boats and dock.
One of the rental cottages at the camp where we are staying. This is our view looking to the right.
Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
FBailey ace
Such still water, full of clouds
September 8th, 2020  
