Previous
Next
Clouds reflecting in the water. by sailingmusic
Photo 3174

Clouds reflecting in the water.

Our view looking down from the deck of our cottage. I definitely would stay here again. We have been watching two bald eagles everyday.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
869% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise