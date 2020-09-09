Previous
Next
Schoodic Point by sailingmusic
Photo 3175

Schoodic Point

Our friends at the end of Schoodic Point watching the waves. Pretty calm day actually.
Thanks to all for your views, comments and favs.
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
870% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Wonderful composition. Love the sparkles on the water.
September 10th, 2020  
Taffy ace
I like the silhouettes you included.
September 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise