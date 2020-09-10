Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3176
Maine view
Went on a few walks thru the woods and to the shore. Caught this view on the way back to where we are staying.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
3
1
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4529
photos
183
followers
189
following
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
3176
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
9th September 2020 12:59pm
Tags
water
,
trees
,
view
,
island
,
evergreens
,
inlet
Lou Ann
ace
Oh this is so beautiful. The photo draws you all the way to the distant mountains/hills.
September 10th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Great depth to this land/seascape. Beautiful!
September 10th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty shot.
September 10th, 2020
