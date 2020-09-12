Previous
Next
Sunrise over Eggemoggin Reach, Maine !!! by sailingmusic
Photo 3178

Sunrise over Eggemoggin Reach, Maine !!!

As most of you know that check out my shots, I don't do sunrises, basically ever. But this morning was the last day of our vacation and i woke up early, looked out our cottage windows and bam, this shot.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
870% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise