Photo 3178
Sunrise over Eggemoggin Reach, Maine !!!
As most of you know that check out my shots, I don't do sunrises, basically ever. But this morning was the last day of our vacation and i woke up early, looked out our cottage windows and bam, this shot.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
12th September 2020 6:22am
Tags
sky
,
reflection
,
water
,
sunrise
,
fir-trees
,
islands
,
maine
,
eggemoggin-reach
