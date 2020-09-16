Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3182
This was fun.
500 piece puzzle with butterflies went just too quickly. Luckily I have another puzzle to do next.
This was great fun and all of them were named.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
1
0
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
4535
photos
183
followers
189
following
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
16th September 2020 5:00pm
Tags
butterflies
,
puzzle
Milanie
ace
There sure are some pretty ones!
September 16th, 2020
