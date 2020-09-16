Previous
This was fun. by sailingmusic
Photo 3182

This was fun.

500 piece puzzle with butterflies went just too quickly. Luckily I have another puzzle to do next.
This was great fun and all of them were named.
16th September 2020

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
Milanie ace
There sure are some pretty ones!
September 16th, 2020  
