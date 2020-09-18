Previous
Next
View out the window................ by sailingmusic
Photo 3184

View out the window................

Another Maine shot. What time did I take this?
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
872% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Well I've cheated and looked at your info, but I got it wrong! Beautiful shot
September 18th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful early morning shot
September 18th, 2020  
Elisabeth Sæter ace
Beautiful
September 18th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Sunrise? Lovely shot!
September 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise