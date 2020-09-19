Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3185
Walking on water..........
Toes first landing.
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
8
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4538
photos
183
followers
188
following
872% complete
View this month »
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
15th September 2020 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
egret
,
snowy
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That Egret looks like a ballerina- good catch!
September 19th, 2020
bep
Very elegant.
September 19th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
I would actually set this to music - its Dancing Queen!
September 19th, 2020
bruni
ace
Beautiful landing. I love these gorgeous birds.
September 19th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
What a wonderful capture.
September 19th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 19th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Great catch
September 20th, 2020
Lin
ace
Perfect timing!
September 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close