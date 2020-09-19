Previous
Walking on water.......... by sailingmusic
Photo 3185

Walking on water..........

Toes first landing.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That Egret looks like a ballerina- good catch!
September 19th, 2020  
bep
Very elegant.
September 19th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I would actually set this to music - its Dancing Queen!
September 19th, 2020  
bruni ace
Beautiful landing. I love these gorgeous birds.
September 19th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
What a wonderful capture.
September 19th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 19th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Great catch
September 20th, 2020  
Lin ace
Perfect timing!
September 20th, 2020  
