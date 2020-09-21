Sign up
Photo 3187
Still blooms out...............
This isn't my garden but I love to go by here and see what kind of flowers they still have going in Sept. Looks like there is a little friend keeping watch over the blooms.......
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
4540
photos
183
followers
188
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
21st September 2020 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
red
,
green
,
blooms
,
purple
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
orange
,
garden
