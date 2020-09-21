Previous
Next
Still blooms out............... by sailingmusic
Photo 3187

Still blooms out...............

This isn't my garden but I love to go by here and see what kind of flowers they still have going in Sept. Looks like there is a little friend keeping watch over the blooms.......
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
873% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise