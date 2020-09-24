Chicken legs.......

There is a story with this shot. I went down to one of my favorite beaches early this morning after going to get groceries at 7:15 a.m. where I was the only shopper in the place. It was a lovely sunny still morning. The great blue heron was catching tiny fish by the shore. Then he saw a seagull land with a much bigger fish in his mouth and got interested in the gull's fish. The gull wouldn't give it up and I guess the heron didn't want a fight so it eventually flew away. I just laughed when I saw the back of the heron's legs when it took off !!!!!! There was nobody at the beach so early this morning. I went back after lunch and the entire parking lot was full. There were beach goers, kayakers, and a ton of people sitting down around a picnic table (about 20) no masks anywhere to be seen !!!!!!! This has got to stop people. Put on your freaking masks !!!! Please, for all us old folks.