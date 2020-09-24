Previous
Chicken legs....... by sailingmusic
Chicken legs.......

There is a story with this shot. I went down to one of my favorite beaches early this morning after going to get groceries at 7:15 a.m. where I was the only shopper in the place. It was a lovely sunny still morning. The great blue heron was catching tiny fish by the shore. Then he saw a seagull land with a much bigger fish in his mouth and got interested in the gull's fish. The gull wouldn't give it up and I guess the heron didn't want a fight so it eventually flew away. I just laughed when I saw the back of the heron's legs when it took off !!!!!! There was nobody at the beach so early this morning. I went back after lunch and the entire parking lot was full. There were beach goers, kayakers, and a ton of people sitting down around a picnic table (about 20) no masks anywhere to be seen !!!!!!! This has got to stop people. Put on your freaking masks !!!! Please, for all us old folks.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great timing!
September 24th, 2020  
amyK ace
Love the pov on this and great timing!
September 24th, 2020  
bep
Love your story. Great timing!
September 24th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 24th, 2020  
Michelle
Lovely capture and very funny narrative! I agree about the masks, I work in the NHS and remember what it was like in April/May everyone needs to do there bit to stop this happening again :(
September 24th, 2020  
