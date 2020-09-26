Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3192
Helipad landing....
Great blue heron coming in for a landing.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
24th September 2020 8:53am
Tags
water
,
beach
,
rock
,
wings
,
landing
,
marsh
,
great-blue-heron
,
shorebird
Taffy
ace
I like the soft tones and textures that make up this scene. And of course the movement of the bird.
September 27th, 2020
