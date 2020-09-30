Previous
Next
Glad the sun is out. by sailingmusic
Photo 3196

Glad the sun is out.

We have had a lot of wind and some rain lately. This dragon fly was resting for a bit holding on tight because of the gusty wind.
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
875% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise