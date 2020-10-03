Sign up
Photo 3199
Oops !!
Mast fell over in the wind.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4552
photos
182
followers
187
following
7
1
7
Comments
1
365
365
NIKON D90
NIKON D90
Taken
1st October 2020 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
water
,
beach
,
trees
,
boat
,
harbor
,
sailboat
,
shore
,
cove
Joan Robillard
ace
Oh Dear I hope it isn't broken
October 4th, 2020
