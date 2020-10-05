Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3201
Northern Flicker
We have been hearing and seeing these in our woods but never coming close enough to get a shot. I put the suet up the other day and voila !! Today I looked out and there he was. He stayed for a while and had a nice meal.
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4554
photos
182
followers
186
following
876% complete
View this month »
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
3199
3200
3201
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
5th October 2020 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
woodpecker
,
suet
,
northern-flicker
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot, I have never gotten a good one of a Flicker.
October 5th, 2020
Anne ❀
ace
That's awesome! I like the yellow in the tail.
October 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close