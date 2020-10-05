Previous
Northern Flicker by sailingmusic
Photo 3201

Northern Flicker

We have been hearing and seeing these in our woods but never coming close enough to get a shot. I put the suet up the other day and voila !! Today I looked out and there he was. He stayed for a while and had a nice meal.
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Joan Robillard
Great shot, I have never gotten a good one of a Flicker.
October 5th, 2020  
Anne ❀
That's awesome! I like the yellow in the tail.
October 5th, 2020  
