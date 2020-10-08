Sign up
Photo 3204
Think winter.......
Another 500 piece jigsaw puzzle finished.
This was really fun.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4557
photos
182
followers
187
following
Tags
snow
,
blue
,
trees
,
houses
,
puzzle
,
snow-globe
,
jigsaw-puzzle
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 9th, 2020
