Frost series #3 by sailingmusic
Photo 3274

Frost series #3

This is the top of my trunk on my car. Just some very cool abstract designs. They almost look 3D. We had a good 6" of snow before it started to rain and made it very hard to shovel. Now it is all going to freeze tonight. Frozen slush isn't much fun.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
Lou Ann ace
This is just unbelievable-that this is your car. So cool.
December 17th, 2020  
