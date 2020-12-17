Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3274
Frost series #3
This is the top of my trunk on my car. Just some very cool abstract designs. They almost look 3D. We had a good 6" of snow before it started to rain and made it very hard to shovel. Now it is all going to freeze tonight. Frozen slush isn't much fun.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4629
photos
181
followers
187
following
896% complete
View this month »
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
Latest from all albums
3268
3269
712
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
15th December 2020 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
3d
,
abstract
,
series
,
designs
,
frost
,
#3
Lou Ann
ace
This is just unbelievable-that this is your car. So cool.
December 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close