Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3283
Kissing angels.........
These were given to my husband and I on our first Christmas by his mom. We have put them out every year since except when we were living on our boat. The boy angel winds up and plays music and goes around. Happy Boxing Day to all who celebrate it.
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4639
photos
181
followers
187
following
899% complete
View this month »
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
Latest from all albums
3277
3278
3279
3280
713
3281
3282
3283
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
25th December 2020 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
angels
,
beam
,
kissing
,
greenery
Bep
Sweet!
December 26th, 2020
Babs
ace
Aw so cute.
December 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close