Kissing angels......... by sailingmusic
Kissing angels.........

These were given to my husband and I on our first Christmas by his mom. We have put them out every year since except when we were living on our boat. The boy angel winds up and plays music and goes around. Happy Boxing Day to all who celebrate it.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Myrna O'Hara

Bep
Sweet!
December 26th, 2020  
Babs ace
Aw so cute.
December 26th, 2020  
