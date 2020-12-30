Previous
"I love my new fishy !" by sailingmusic
"I love my new fishy !"

Another cat toy seeking approval by the cat. I think Kiki likes it. It flips its tail and has catnip inside.
Also you can drag it around the house at the end of the fishing line which is attached to a fishing pole. I'd say it gets a 10.
Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Lin ace
Adorable!
December 30th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks like kitty is having fun. Cute shot.
December 30th, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
The kitty got some nice gifts! Cute pic!
December 30th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
She seems enthralled!
December 30th, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
So cute
December 30th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL - love it
December 30th, 2020  
Anja
Haha, wonderful!
December 30th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Yes, I can see how that would be a hit with the cats- especially if it contains catnip!
December 30th, 2020  
