Photo 3290
Woodpecker eating suet.
Downy woodpecker enjoying a snack of suet.
I like the red on the back of his head.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
1
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
30th December 2020 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
red
,
bird
,
woodpecker
,
hairy-woodpecker
