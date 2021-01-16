Previous
Next
High tide - Sunset series #7 by sailingmusic
Photo 3304

High tide - Sunset series #7

Taken from up on another street looking down at the marsh which is almost totally covered as it is high tide. I like the totality of this shot.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
905% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise