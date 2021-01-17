Previous
Next
New sweatshirt I just got. by sailingmusic
Photo 3305

New sweatshirt I just got.

Only a former music teacher would get this..........
Or maybe if you now how to play an instrument........
Well, it is true, " These ARE difficult times !!!"
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
905% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise