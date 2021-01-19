Sign up
Photo 3307
A friend's dog came to visit.
He liked me.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
Myrna O'Hara
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4663
photos
185
followers
187
following
6
1
365
NIKON D90
18th January 2021 12:50pm
Tags
dog
eyes
ears
nose
mouth
Wylie
He looks a sweetie.
January 20th, 2021
