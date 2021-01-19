Previous
A friend's dog came to visit. by sailingmusic
Photo 3307

A friend's dog came to visit.

He liked me.
Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
Wylie ace
He looks a sweetie.
January 20th, 2021  
