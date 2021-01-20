Dredger is done........

They have put our local beach back and off the parking area in the sandy grass are mountains of dredged up material drying out eventually going to be trucked over to the beaches of the town of Sandwich, MA They dredged areas that aren't frequented by very many people. Thought I'd better take a photo of the dredger while it was still here. I liked the evening sun on it. I am still basking in the knowledge that we have a woman Vice President of the USA. Just so grateful for all who voted her in. Things certainly feel more calmer around here.