Previous
Next
Ski time.... by sailingmusic
Photo 3311

Ski time....

This was fun and took me longer than any puzzle I've done since last Feb. 1000 piece and lots of thinking on this one. I did the rocks first then the ski lift.
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
907% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise