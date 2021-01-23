Sign up
Photo 3311
Ski time....
This was fun and took me longer than any puzzle I've done since last Feb. 1000 piece and lots of thinking on this one. I did the rocks first then the ski lift.
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
4667
photos
184
followers
186
following
Tags
snow
,
trees
,
fir-trees
,
skiers
,
ski-lift
,
ski-lodge
