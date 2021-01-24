Sign up
Photo 3312
Very high tide.
Good thing nobody wanted to put their boat in today. Moon high tide shot.
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
Myrna O'Hara
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4668
photos
184
followers
186
following
Photo Details
6
6
365
365
NIKON D90
NIKON D90
Taken
16th January 2021 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
beach
,
harbor
,
walkway
,
high-tide
