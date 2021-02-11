Sign up
Photo 3330
Walkin' in a winter wonderland..............
I love the view from my front door during a snow storm. Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment or fav my stuff. I can't believe I've been on 365 doing this for 10 years since 2011 !Who else out there has been on since 2011?
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
7th February 2021 6:30pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
snow
,
white
,
trees
,
storm
,
parking
,
driveway
,
shed
,
dusk
,
snowstorm
bkb in the city
Looks nice but cold. I have been since May of 2011
February 11th, 2021
