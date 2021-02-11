Previous
Walkin' in a winter wonderland.............. by sailingmusic
I love the view from my front door during a snow storm. Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment or fav my stuff. I can't believe I've been on 365 doing this for 10 years since 2011 !Who else out there has been on since 2011?
bkb in the city
Looks nice but cold. I have been since May of 2011
February 11th, 2021  
