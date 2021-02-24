Previous
Cape Cod "cottage" by sailingmusic
Photo 3343

Cape Cod "cottage"

I have taken shots of this house before, years ago. Today when I put the shot up on my computer I noticed the helicopter photo bombing it. Had to smile.
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

@sailingmusic
Allison Williams ace
Magnificent architecture
February 24th, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
the warm colours look great here
February 25th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Knew this had to be the Cape - that was the life!
February 25th, 2021  
