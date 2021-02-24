Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3343
Cape Cod "cottage"
I have taken shots of this house before, years ago. Today when I put the shot up on my computer I noticed the helicopter photo bombing it. Had to smile.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
3
1
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4700
photos
185
followers
185
following
915% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
24th February 2021 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cottage
,
harbor
,
bushes
,
helicopter
Allison Williams
ace
Magnificent architecture
February 24th, 2021
Phil Howcroft
the warm colours look great here
February 25th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Knew this had to be the Cape - that was the life!
February 25th, 2021
