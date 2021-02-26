Previous
Gathering of the geese. by sailingmusic
Photo 3345

Gathering of the geese.

Will be interesting to see when they have their babies this year. I wonder if we'll have an early spring? I have two crocus blooming.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
