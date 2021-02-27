Sign up
Photo 3346
Primrose are blooming.
I did a walk around my yard and found some interesting things growing a bit too fast for this time of year. We haven't even finished February and I have primrose blooming.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
Myrna O'Hara
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
blooms
flowers
spring
primrose
Anja
Pretty. I like the circle of light around it.
February 27th, 2021
