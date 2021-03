Low tide clamming............

We had a very low tide today. People were down on their hands and knees getting clams for their dinner. A friend of mine gave me a phone number today which I called and got Covid vaccine appointments for my husband and myself for this Saturday. Soooooo happy. Six friends of mine called that number and got appointments too. Hurray !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

What a difference a day makes.