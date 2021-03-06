Think Spring ...............

I know it is only the beginning of March and spring doesn't really come in New England until June some years but ya gotta have hope that it will come. We had a glorious sunny cold and a bit breezy day. Hubby and I got our Covid 19 vaccines this afternoon. We got the Johnson and Johnson type one shot. Place was very organized and tons of social distancing. Easy peasy, get your vaccine if you haven't. Remember to keep wearing your masks and washing your hands and don't be in big groups while people are getting their vaccines thru the summer. : ) The aqua part in this puzzle was hard for a bit but I figured out the pieces patterns.