Previous
Next
A romantic beach stroll........... by sailingmusic
Photo 3354

A romantic beach stroll...........

with their masks on. We had another gorgeous sunny chilly day here on Cape Cod.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
918% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise