Photo 3357
Up and away.............
Another Canada geese shot. We have had some lovely wonderful weather the last few days. I think we have two more coming up. Hurray.
10th March 2021
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
Tags
water
,
beach
,
bay
,
land
,
buzzards
,
shorebirds
,
winds
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely beach and birds scene. So nice to have nice weather.
March 11th, 2021
Rick Schies
ace
A very refreshing photo
March 11th, 2021
