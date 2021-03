Hope.....

One of the things I really look forward to is when my Shasta Daisies bloom in the fall. They are beginning to come back to life. Spent a lot of today outside getting the rest of the leaves up off my flower gardens. Have a great weekend everyone. Thanks for viewing commenting or faving stuff I put up. All is appreciated. If you live in the US don't forget to spring ahead with your clocks tomorrow night before you go to sleep.