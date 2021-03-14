Sign up
Photo 3360
Sandy Neck Beach
Had takeout from the Dunbar Tea Room at the beach for lunch today. It was windy but lovely.
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4717
photos
186
followers
185
following
10
1
365
NIKON D90
14th March 2021 2:34pm
sand
sky
water
beach
clouds
bay
sandy-neck
Maggiemae
ace
The sea is a gorgeous deep colour!
March 15th, 2021
