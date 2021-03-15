Previous
A trio of purple....... by sailingmusic
Photo 3361

A trio of purple.......

Thought these looked kind of dainty.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful colour and sign of spring!
March 15th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Such a lovely sign of spring.
March 15th, 2021  
