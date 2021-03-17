Previous
This is NOT Social Distancing by sailingmusic
Photo 3363

This is NOT Social Distancing

People we still need to keep apart AND wear masks. There are too many people who aren't doing that. Everyone needs to be vaccinated before people can loosen up and then not too loose.
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
