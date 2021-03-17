Sign up
This is NOT Social Distancing
People we still need to keep apart AND wear masks. There are too many people who aren't doing that. Everyone needs to be vaccinated before people can loosen up and then not too loose.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
Myrna O'Hara
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
8
365
NIKON D90
12th March 2021 2:20pm
Tags
purple
,
yellow
,
group
,
crocus
,
pale-purple
