Could this be my house?

I'll have to see if the wife likes it. A nuthatch couple was checking out this birdhouse today. My husband had put a new hole last spring as the old one had been enlarged too much by some animal or bird.
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
judith deacon ace
What fun to watch, I have been watching a pair of Blue Tits checking out our nesting boxes today - fingers crssed.
March 23rd, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
March 24th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture. Hopefully birdie will like the house.
March 24th, 2021  
