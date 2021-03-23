Sign up
Photo 3370
Could this be my house?
I'll have to see if the wife likes it. A nuthatch couple was checking out this birdhouse today. My husband had put a new hole last spring as the old one had been enlarged too much by some animal or bird.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
3
2
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4727
photos
186
followers
184
following
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
23rd March 2021 5:03pm
wood
birdhouse
nuthatch
judith deacon
ace
What fun to watch, I have been watching a pair of Blue Tits checking out our nesting boxes today - fingers crssed.
March 23rd, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
March 24th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture. Hopefully birdie will like the house.
March 24th, 2021
