Brant brigade

It was a very low tide. There were tons of Brants feeding off the beach I frequent. I liked that the back row was giving me their greeting !!!!!!! Gosh it was foggy today. In case any of you are waiting for hummingbirds to be back in your area. My brother reports that in Del Rio, TX they had 20 hummingbirds at their feeders yesterday. All on their way north for the summer. Time to clean your nectar feeders and get ready !!!!!!!